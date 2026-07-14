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Newborn baby found dead in drainage line of Mumbai civic hospital

Tue, 14 July 2026
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The body of an infant was found dumped in a restroom near the outpatient department (OPD) of the civic-run Cooper Hospital in Vile Parle area of Mumbai, prompting a police investigation, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light on Monday evening when a woman visiting the hospital entered the restroom and noticed the arm of a newborn protruding from the toilet bowl. She immediately alerted hospital authorities, following which security personnel and medical staff rushed to the spot.

Juhu Police have collected CCTV footage from the hospital premises to identify the person who might have dumped the newborn.

They are also questioning hospital staff and examining the movement of people in and around the OPD area to identify any suspicious persons.

Efforts are underway to determine the sequence of events leading to the incident, an official added. --PTI

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