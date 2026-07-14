Navi Mumbai airport to start 1st international service from tomorrow

22:20

Navi Mumbai International Airport is all set to begin international services with Air India Group's low-cost subsidiary Air India Express' flight to Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, the airport operator Adani Airports Holding Ltd said.



The AI Express flight to Abu Dhabi will depart at 2.55 am.



The new route, to be operated thrice-weekly, offers travellers a convenient direct link to the UAE in West Asia and reflects the coordinated efforts of government agencies, aviation regulators, airline partners and airport stakeholders in establishing NMIA as the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's second global gateway, Adani Airports Holding Ltd (AAHL) said.



The international air services are being launched over six months after the beginning of the commercial domestic operations at the facility on December 25.



Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is a joint venture between the Adani Group and the Maharashtra government's urban planning and infrastructure development agency, CIDCO.



Adani Group currently has eight airports -- Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Thiruvananthapuram, Guwahati and Mangaluru -- in its AAHL portfolio.



All eight airports now have international flight services along with domestic operations, "reflecting the rapid scale-up of India's newest greenfield international airport and strengthening connectivity across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), home to one of India's largest concentrations of people, businesses and economic activities," it said.



"The launch of our first scheduled international flight marks the beginning of a new phase in Navi Mumbai International Airport's journey. We thank all the state and central government agencies and stakeholders for their invaluable support in helping us achieve this milestone. We also appreciate Air India Express for partnering with us on this important first international route," said Arun Bansal, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), AAHL.



The inaugural international flight also carries NMIA's first global perishable export shipment, establishing the airport as a new gateway for high-value, time-sensitive cargo. The milestone is expected to improve international market access for Indian exporters while strengthening NMIA's growing cargo capabilities, AAHL said.



NMIA currently handles around 150 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs) per day, connecting 46 domestic destinations.