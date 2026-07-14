Nashik nightmare: Woman tourist molested, family gheraoed

14:55

The thugs molested her and swung a baseball bat at her

Two days after a woman tourist was allegedly molested and her family members were attacked by a group of hooligans at Bhavali Dam in the district, police on Tuesday arrested nine persons in the case.



As per the complaint filed by the 44-year-old woman, she, her husband, son, daughter, a brother-in-law and two nephews were visiting waterfalls near the dam on Sunday when two youths whistled at her and started eve-teasing her.



When her family members intervened, the miscreants allegedly assaulted them, tore the woman's clothes and snatched away her mobile phone. When her husband tried to take back the mobile phone, they snatched away the 20 gram gold chain he was wearing and beat him up, the complaint said.



Further, as they left the spot, the miscreants chased their SUV in a car and on a motorcycle, overtook it, and blocked their way. Around 8-9 persons, carrying sticks, iron rods and baseball bats, got out of the car, broke the windshield and forced the woman to come out, the complaint said.



The miscreants allegedly molested her and one of them swung a baseball bat at her head but she dodged the blow, the woman said.



After managing to leave the spot, the family rushed to a police station and submitted a video of the incident to police.



A case was registered at the Igatpuri police station and nine men were arrested on Tuesday, a police official said.



"A case of molestation, attempt to murder and dacoity has been registered. All the arrested persons are from Girnare, Nandgaon Sado and Manikkhamb villages and other nearby areas. Some other 6-7 miscreants have also been identified from the video footage. Bhoir, one of the accused, had a murder case registered against him in 2020-21," said Nashik rural Superintendent of Police Dr D S Swami.



"Further investigation is on," he added. PTI