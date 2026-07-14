Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

'Mojtaba Khamenei is 90% gone': Trump

Tue, 14 July 2026
Share:
10:17
image
US President Donald Trump has asserted that Iran's top military leadership has been eliminated, claiming that Mojtaba Khamenei, the son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, is "90% gone" as Washington and Tehran exchanged renewed strikes over the weekend

The declaration coincided with an announcement that Washington intends to re-establish a maritime blockade on Iran and levy fees on vessels navigating the Strait of Hormuz to guarantee safe transit, a move that triggered an immediate and sharp retaliation from Tehran.

Elaborating on the situation during an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump stated that recent coordinated military strikes by the US and Israel had completely shattered Iran's defensive infrastructure.

"They have no navy. They have no air force. It's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. Their leaders have all been killed," Trump said during the broadcast.

Detailing the extent of the leadership vacuum in Tehran, the US President noted that the country's most prominent strategic commanders had been neutralised during the operations.

"Their best leaders have been killed. They're gone. Khomeini is gone," Trump stated, in an apparent reference to Ali Khamenei, who was killed in late February during the initial wave of US-Israeli aerial bombardment against Iran.

The US President further alleged that Mojtaba Khamenei, who has been widely projected as his late father's successor, had also been incapacitated during the military campaign, describing him as being "90% gone". -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Rs 1500 cr deposited in poor pensioner's account
LIVE! Rs 1500 cr deposited in poor pensioner's account

1 Indian killed, 6 injured as Iran attacks UAE tankers
1 Indian killed, 6 injured as Iran attacks UAE tankers

An Iranian cruise missile attack on two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in the death of one Indian crew member and injuries to six other Indian nationals, alongside two Ukrainians. The UAE has condemned the...

20% too much, we'll be fair: Iran mocks Trump's Hormuz claim
20% too much, we'll be fair: Iran mocks Trump's Hormuz claim

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi mocked US President Donald Trump's claim of the US being the 'guardian' of the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that Iran has always been and will remain the sole guardian, while also suggesting...

Aamir: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran Nor Reena Converted'
Aamir: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran Nor Reena Converted'

Aamir Khan has addressed recent 'love jihad' allegations, clarifying his family's inclusive stance on interfaith marriages.

Gulf nations must pay for Hormuz security: Trump
Gulf nations must pay for Hormuz security: Trump

Former US President Donald Trump stated that Gulf nations should reimburse the United States for safeguarding maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while asserting that recent American military interventions have profoundly...