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Modi stopped Putin from nuking Ukraine in 2022: Polish Min

Tue, 14 July 2026
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Poland has credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for stopping Russian President Vladimir Putin  from using  nuclear weapons in Ukraine in 2022.

Polish Secretary of State, Wladyslaw T Bartoszewski, who is visiting India, on Tuesday said that Putin "actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him."

 On a query on how Poland sees India's role in ensuring lasting peace in the prolonged Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bartoszewski said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a very well-known world statesman, who is very respected, and India has a long-standing relationship with the Russian Federation and, before that, with the Soviet Union as a non-aligned nation."

He said Russian President Vladimir Putin "actually pays attention to what Prime Minister Modi tells him", adding, "...the role Prime Minister Modi played in stopping Putin from using tactical nuclear weapons in Ukraine at the end of 2022."

The Polish minister went a step further, saying Modi is among the handful of leaders who can influence the Russian president.

"But it's true, Prime Minister Modi is one of the few people who actually can exert some pressure and influence on President Putin, and that is clearly something India could do to stop this conflict," he said. 

Bartoszewski thinks that appeals for restraint carry greater weight when they come from countries that Russia does not consider hostile. 

He also mentioned China as a country whose voice matters in Moscow.

"Everybody is against escalation, not only India with Prime Minister Modi but also China's Xi Jinping. It's important, especially when it comes from countries that are not seen as hostile to Russia. India's role here is crucial," he said. 

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