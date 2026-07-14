Mahadev betting app PMLA case: ED arrests Ebix chairman Vikas Garg

20:01

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday arrested Vikas Garg, chairman of the Ebix Group, in the Mahadev online betting app-linked multi-crore money laundering case, officials said.



They said Garg, 53, was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after searches were conducted at his premises in Delhi.



He was produced before a special court in Delhi, which granted the central agency 24-hour custody to take him to Raipur in Chhattisgarh, where the investigation is taking place, they said.



Last week, the central agency said in a press statement that it attached assets worth Rs 940.77 crore of Garg, his family and entities linked to him as part of this investigation.



"The attachment forms part of the ongoing money laundering investigation in the Mahadev Online Book/ Skyexchange illegal online betting case," the ED said.



The agency has said that the Mahadev betting app case involves various high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh and the alleged proceeds of crime generated in this case stand at Rs 6,000 crore.



It had alleged that the illegal betting operations of Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange (a Dubai-based exchange) were laundered through a multi-layered structure of accommodation (hawala) entries arranged against cash through a web of shell entities and other layered transactions.



Investigation shows that proceeds of the crime worth Rs 940.77 crore of the Mahadev Online Book/Skyexchange betting operations were, in this manner, routed into the entities owned and "controlled" by Garg.



According to the ED, the Mahadev app operated as a large-scale international betting syndicate that facilitated alleged illegal betting through multiple online platforms and domain names such as 'Tiger Exchange', 'Gold365' and 'Laser247'. -- PTI