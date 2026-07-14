KGMU Lucknow bans preparation of non-veg items at hostels after UP guv's directions

21:03

King George's Medical University (KGMU) in Lucknow has banned preparation of non-vegetarian food items at all its hostels, though ordering such items from outside has not been prohibited, officials said on Tuesday.



The move comes following concerns raised by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel -- the chancellor of state universities -- over non-veg food items being prepared in KGMU hostels.



Patel had visited KGMU on Monday to attend its convocation ceremony.



Concluding her address at the event, she specifically pointed out that she had come to know that non-veg food items were being prepared at three hostels on the campus.



KGMU officials told PTI that though hostel messes don't provide non-vegetarian meals, the university will check preparation of such items by students on the campus or at hostels.



"Non-vegetarian food is not prepared in KGMU. Tenders are floated for mess services on the campus and in hostels. The menu is fixed and does not include non-vegetarian items," an official said, requesting anonymity.



A KGMU official said even egg preparations are not part of the official hostel mess menu, and something that not all on campus agree this.



"Aren't we a medical university? Should doctors also stop recommending egg to patients who don't have problems eating it? Aren't we imposing dietary restrictions and food habits while disregarding the preferences of students who represent all India," a senior faculty member questioned.



When contacted, KGMU spokesperson Dr Kumar Shantanu told PTI that KGMU Vice-Chancellor Dr Soniya Nityanand has set up a task force under the pro V-C to address the issues flagged by the Governor.



"Non-vegetarian food is neither cooked nor served in the 18 messes run by KGMU administration. There are two or three private messes, which are run by a cluster of students on co-operative basis where non-veg food items was prepared.



However, after the Governor's remarks, a strict advisory has been issued to them to avoid cooking non-veg items," Shantanu said.



The official however clarified that there will not be any restriction on students and hostel boarders from ordering non-veg items from outside.



On June 15, during the third convocation of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS) here, Governor Patel had reportedly questioned the need to serve non-vegetarian items twice a week in hostel mess.



When contacted for a response, RMLIMS officials said though undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) hostels currently provide non-vegetarian food twice weekly, the same was decided by largely student-driven committees.



"The committees have few faculty representatives, but are largely student-driven," an official said to emphasise that the institute doesn't decide the mess menu.



However, RMLIMS officials indicated that the institute, which has three hostels for nearly 800 UG and PG students, will soon consider the issue afresh.



"The matter has been flagged by the chancellor, and hence it will be discussed on priority," an official said. -- PTI