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'Kala Ghoda Art Avenue: Part of south Mumbai gets European-style streetscape, ambience

Tue, 14 July 2026
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A pedestrian plaza, landscaped walkways, decorative lighting and open-air seating outside cafes to create a European-style streetscape: a part of south Mumbai on Tuesday entered a vibrant urban renewal phase with the inauguration of the 'Kala Ghoda Art Avenue' project.

Speaking at the inauguration of the 'Kala Ghoda Art Avenue' beautification and illumination project, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the redevelopment has created attractive pedestrian-friendly spaces and public plazas that are in harmony with the area's historic buildings, making the precinct more appealing to citizens and visitors alike.

He said the participation of local businesses had contributed to the project and expressed confidence that the revamped Kala Ghoda area would emerge as a major attraction for tourists visiting Mumbai.

Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Ajit Pawar, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker and local MLA Rahul Narwekar, Information Technology and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar, Mayor Ritu Tawde, BMC Commissioner Ashwini Bhide and other civic leaders were present at the event.

The project, executed by the BMC, covers five roads in the Kala Ghoda precinct- Saibaba Marg, Rope Walk Lane, Dr V B Gandhi Marg (Forbes Street), Rutherford Street and B Bharucha Marg, aiming to enhance the heritage walking experience for residents and tourists.

According to the civic body, the first phase of the project has transformed around 3,443 square metres, covering nearly 500 metres of streetscape.

The redevelopment includes a pedestrian plaza at B Bharucha Marg, landscaped walkways, granite and basalt paving, decorative lighting and open-air seating outside cafes and restaurants to create a European-style streetscape.

The BMC said the five roads will remain pedestrian-only every Saturday and Sunday from 6 pm to midnight, with vehicular movement prohibited during those hours. -- PTI 

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