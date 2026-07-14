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Iran's military 'demolished', being hit 'very hard': Trump

Tue, 14 July 2026
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US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) emphasised that Iran's military has been "demolished," adding that Tehran is being hit "very hard."

Speaking to reporters, Trump noted that a deal had been reached recently, but was immediately broken by Tehran.

"I think it's going very fast. We've demolished their (Iran's) military, we're hitting them very hard, and we had a deal yesterday or the day before yesterday--it was all done. Then they broke up that deal immediately because they found out there was something in the deal they didn't like. They're wired differently, and we're not going to put up with it. We are just going forward. We're attacking them tonight, and we're taking out all of their capability for anything having to do with the Hormuz Strait," Trump said.

The US President further claimed that Washington would eventually establish full control over the situation, criticising the Iranian leadership's actions and pointing to severe casualties among demonstrators.

"In the end, we will end up controlling the whole thing. What they're doing is being very foolish, very stupid, and they've treated people horribly. They've killed 52,000 protesters so far that we can determine--it might be more than that, but 52,000 protesters have been killed. And it's a really terrible situation. We'll have it under control very quickly," he added.

Addressing reports regarding the suspected presence of Iranian drones in Cuba, Trump stated that the US is actively monitoring the situation and will block any operational deployment. -- ANI

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