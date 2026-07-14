'He was supposed to return today': Family of Vietnam boat victim

10:47

The mortal remains of three people from Andhra Pradesh, who died after the boat they were travelling in capsized in Vietnam on July 11, arrived at the Rajiv Gandhi International (RGI) Airport in Hyderabad on Tuesday and were handed over to their family members.



The family of Mudiyam Sridhar, one of the deceased, is in deep grief and waiting for his mortal remains. The body was transported from Hyderabad by ambulance and is expected to reach his native village in Kadapa at around 2 pm today.



Sridhar had left for Vietnam on July 8 as part of a company-sponsored tour. According to his family, today was originally scheduled to be the day of his return home.



Speaking to ANI, Sridhar's wife, Dhanalakshmi, expressed her deep shock and grief.



"We were living a very happy life. Suddenly, everything changed and we are in complete shock. He told us that after returning from Vietnam, we would all go on a family trip. He had left for Vietnam on the 8th as part of a company-sponsored tour. Soon after boarding the boat, this tragic incident happened. We have faced many hardships in life, but he always faced every challenge with courage. He always cared about the people who depended on him in the company. Now, I don't know what will happen to all of them or to our family," she said.



The victim's brother, Ramesh said, "We were eagerly waiting for him to return from Vietnam today. We never imagined that such a tragedy would happen." -- PTI