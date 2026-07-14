Govt, LIC to sell 60% stake in IDBI Bank

13:01

The Government of India and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are moving ahead with the strategic sale of their combined 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, with revised financial bids from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings and Dubai-based Emirates NBD currently under evaluation. The disinvestment process is likely to be concluded within a month, government sources told ANI on Tuesday.



According to the sources, the revised bids are being examined, and a senior panel of bureaucrats reviewed the progress of the transaction during a meeting held on Monday.



The proposed transaction is part of the Centre's strategic disinvestment programme and involves the Government of India and LIC jointly divesting their combined 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.



At present, the Government of India holds a 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent. -- ANI