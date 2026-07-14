Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Govt, LIC to sell 60% stake in IDBI Bank

Tue, 14 July 2026
Share:
13:01
image
The Government of India and state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) are moving ahead with the strategic sale of their combined 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, with revised financial bids from Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings and Dubai-based Emirates NBD currently under evaluation. The disinvestment process is likely to be concluded within a month, government sources told ANI on Tuesday.

According to the sources, the revised bids are being examined, and a senior panel of bureaucrats reviewed the progress of the transaction during a meeting held on Monday.

The proposed transaction is part of the Centre's strategic disinvestment programme and involves the Government of India and LIC jointly divesting their combined 60.7 per cent stake in IDBI Bank.

At present, the Government of India holds a 45.48 per cent stake in IDBI Bank, while LIC owns 49.24 per cent. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iranian diplomats summoned after strikes kill Indian sailor
LIVE! Iranian diplomats summoned after strikes kill Indian sailor

Indian killed in Iranian missile strike on UAE tankers
Indian killed in Iranian missile strike on UAE tankers

An Indian crew member was killed and six other Indian nationals were among eight injured when Iranian cruise missiles struck two UAE tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, in the Strait of Hormuz, escalating regional tensions and drawing...

Pahalgam attack: Warrant issued against Hafiz Saeed
Pahalgam attack: Warrant issued against Hafiz Saeed

A special NIA court in Jammu has issued a non-bailable warrant against Hafiz Saeed, the Pakistan-based chief of Lashkar-e-Taiba, in connection with the ongoing investigation into the Pahalgam terror attack. This action follows a...

Aamir: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran Nor Reena Converted'
Aamir: 'Neither Gauri, Kiran Nor Reena Converted'

Aamir Khan has addressed recent 'love jihad' allegations, clarifying his family's inclusive stance on interfaith marriages.

The Doors That Never Opened
The Doors That Never Opened

Some doors, it turns out, you can knock on for years and they still won't tell you what's really behind them.