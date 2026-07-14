Breweries Association Urges Bihar To Lift Alcohol Ban

12:41

The Breweries Association of India (BAI) has written to Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, urging the state government to lift prohibition on alcohol in a phased and controlled manner.



The letter requested the state to consider withdrawing the liquor ban in phases, starting with the introduction of products with low alcohol content, such as beer and wine, which have an alcohol content below 15 per cent.



In 2016, the state introduced the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act, 2016, which banned the manufacture, sale and consumption of all alcoholic beverages.



To discourage harmful alcohol consumption, the association asked the state to link taxes to alcohol content through the Alcohol-in-Beverage (AIB) taxation model.



'While most governments tax beverages with higher alcohol content more heavily, the Karnataka government has rolled out an AIB-based taxation framework that sets the amount of tax on the basis of the amount of alcohol in the beverage, regardless of the type of beverage,' the letter said.



The association also suggested mandating 75 per cent women employees on factory floors to promote their economic independence.



It proposed levying a de-addiction cess on alcohol to establish at least one de-addiction centre in each of Bihar's 38 districts.



Furthermore, it recommended levying a women welfare cess on alcohol sold in Bihar, which would convert excise revenue into a direct and permanent investment in women's welfare across the state. To make its case, the BAI said illegal liquor continues to flow into Bihar.



In 2025, 3,775,321 litres of liquor were seized in the state.



In the first two months of 2026, the average monthly seizure reached 370,684 litres, an 18 per cent increase over the 2025 monthly average.



It also said that prohibition has caused Bihar to voluntarily surrender one of the largest sources of own tax revenue available to a state government.



'Additionally, the state has lost an additional Rs 10,000 crore of indirect tax revenue in the last decade from ancillary industries and the hospitality and logistics sectors,' the letter said.



-- Sharleen D'Souza, Business Standard