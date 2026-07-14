BJP councillor in detention in Kerala takes oath inside jail

17:24

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In a first in the southern state, a BJP councillor who is under preventive detention, took the oath of office inside the Viyur central jail in Thrissur on Tuesday following a Kerala High Court order permitting him to do so.



Sugathan R, who was elected from the Vazhottukonam ward of the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation, was administered the oath of office by Mayor V V Rajesh in the jail library.



Sugathan took oath in the name of God.



Following the ceremony, Rajesh, speaking to reporters outside the jail, said that the High Court order had been complied with.



He said that many of his colleagues in the Corporation may be accused in cases in connection with protests they have participated in and a final decision in those matters has to be taken by the respective courts.



He was responding to queries whether it was embarrassing for the party to have a councillor accused in several cases, including under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA).



Rajesh said that if Sugathan is unable to perform his duties, due to his detention under KAAPA, all the work related to his ward will be overseen by the mayor.



The LDF held a protest outside the Corporation office against the oath taking ceremony of Sugathan.



Last month, the High Court had directed 20 BJP councillors of the Corporation to retake their oath after holding that the one administered earlier did not conform to the format prescribed under law.



Subsequently, Sugathan was involved in two criminal cases and was granted interim bail by the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-II, Nedumangad, to enable him to take the fresh oath, which was scheduled to be administered at the Corporation office on July 14. --PTI



However, he was detained under the Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act (KAAPA), preventing him from attending the swearing-in.



Holding that the petitioner should be permitted to take the oath inside the prison, the court on Monday directed the Superintendent of the Central Prison and Correctional Home, Viyyur, to make the necessary arrangements for the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday at 11 am.



The court directed that the Mayor and the minimum required officers of the city civic body be permitted to enter the prison to complete the procedure.