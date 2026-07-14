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'AAP expelled him long ago': Kejriwal hits back at BJP over Tahir Hussain

Tue, 14 July 2026
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Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday hit back at the BJP over its remarks on former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, saying he was expelled from the party long ago and later joined the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen.

"We expelled him from AAP long, long back. Didn't he join one of 'chanda chor' party's sister organizations?" Kejriwal said in response to BJP leader Amit Malviya's post on X linking Hussain's conviction in the 2020 Delhi riots case with the AAP.

Malviya had posted, "Delhi riots 2020: A Delhi court convicted Arvind Kejriwal's close associate and former AAP leader Tahir Hussain along with four others in connection with murder case of IB officer Ankit Sharma."

Delhi AAP chief Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that Hussain later joined the AIMIM and contested against the AAP from the Mustfabad assembly constituency.

"He was given bail to contest elections against the AAP, and it helped the BJP win the Mustafabad seat," Bharadwaj claimed.

A Delhi court on Monday convicted Hussain, along with four others, in connection with the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots.

The AAP on Monday said Hussain was suspended immediately after an FIR was registered against him in the Delhi riots case and that the party had no association with him thereafter.

Hussain, who was later expelled from the AAP, joined the AIMIM in 2024. -- PTI

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