Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

1 Indian killed, 6 injured as Iran strikes UAE tankers in Hormuz

Tue, 14 July 2026
Share:
07:55
image
The UAE Ministry of Defence on Tuesday said that its two national tankers, Mombasa and Al Bahiyah, were struck by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz in Omani territorial waters.

In a statement, the UAE MoD said that the attack killed one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa and injured eight others, including six Indian nationals and two Ukrainians, four of whom sustained serious injuries.

"The Ministry of Defence announces that the national tankers Mombasa and Al Bahiyah were targeted by two Iranian cruise missiles while transiting the southern shipping lane of the Strait of Hormuz, within Omani territorial waters. The attack resulted in the death of one Indian crew member aboard the Mombasa tanker and the injury of eight others, including four who sustained serious injuries. The injured comprise six Indian nationals and two Ukrainian nationals. The attack also caused material damage to both tankers as a result of the fires that broke out on board, which have since been brought under control," the post read.

Condemning the strike as a grave violation of international law, the UAE said it reserves the right to respond and has heightened its state of readiness to safeguard its security and national interests.

UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) also condemned and denounced the attack in the strongest terms.

"The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the family of the victim, as well as to the Government and people of the Republic of India, and wished all the injured a speedy recovery," the statement read. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Iran's military 'demolished', being hit 'very hard': Trump
LIVE! Iran's military 'demolished', being hit 'very hard': Trump

1 Indian killed, 6 injured as Iran attacks UAE tankers
1 Indian killed, 6 injured as Iran attacks UAE tankers

An Iranian cruise missile attack on two UAE national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz has resulted in the death of one Indian crew member and injuries to six other Indian nationals, alongside two Ukrainians. The UAE has condemned the...

Trump to reinstate Hormuz blockade, charge 20% toll on ships
Trump to reinstate Hormuz blockade, charge 20% toll on ships

US President Donald Trump announced the 'reinstatement' of an 'Iranian Blockade' in the Strait of Hormuz, stating the US would charge a 20 per cent levy on transiting cargo for providing security, while Iran warned against any US...

Yastika Bhatia: Karate Kid To Lord's History Maker
Yastika Bhatia: Karate Kid To Lord's History Maker

Yastika Bhatia scripted history by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's. Here's the inspiring story of her journey from Baroda prodigy and ACL injury comeback to India's latest cricket hero.

Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain convicted for IB officer's murder
Ex-AAP leader Tahir Hussain convicted for IB officer's murder

A Delhi court has convicted former Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain and four others for the murder of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. Hussain was found guilty of charges including...