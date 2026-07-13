Want to be Ram Mandir CEO? Send applications by Jul 18

15:33

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust on Monday invited applications for the post of the first chief executive officer (CEO) of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, setting July 18 as the deadline for submission of names.



In a post on X, the trust said applications would be accepted till 4 pm on the last date.



The invitation comes amid charges of embezzlement of temple money and other valuables.



On Sunday, Ram Temple Construction Committee chairman Nripendra Mishra said the trust will have the sole remit to define the powers and duties of the CEO.



"The primary responsibility of the CEO will be to uphold the faith of devotees in the trust," Mishra told reporters.



Earlier this month, the trust constituted a three-member panel comprising retired Supreme Court judge Justice Pramod Kohli, retired lieutenant general Vishnukant Chaturvedi, and former NIT Raipur chairperson Suresh Haware to scrutinise applications and recommend suitable candidates for the post.



Mishra said he would not be part of the panel and that he would decide on attending the trust's July 22 meeting after knowing its agenda.



He maintained that the committee members associated with the temple's construction were ex officio members with no voting rights in the trust. PTI