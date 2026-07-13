US launches fresh strikes 'to protect Hormuz transit'

09:02

The United States launched a fresh round of military strikes against Iran on Sunday, with US Central Command saying the operation is intended to further degrade Tehran's ability to target civilian mariners and commercial vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.



In a post on X, CENTCOM said the strikes were carried out on the direction of the Commander in Chief to hold Iranian forces accountable.



'At 5 pm ET today, US Central Command forces began launching more strikes against Iran to continue degrading their ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial ships freely transiting the Strait of Hormuz. The Commander in Chief has directed the strikes to hold Iranian forces accountable,' CENTCOM said.



The latest strikes came amid heightened tensions in the Gulf region. According to Iran's Press TV, three explosions were heard in the southern Iranian cities of Jask, Bandar Abbas and Sirik following the US operation.



Reacting to the escalating conflict, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern over the renewed military confrontations involving Iran and the United States, warning of severe regional and global consequences.



'I am deeply concerned by the serious escalation and renewed military confrontations in the Gulf, including the Iranian attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, the attacks by the US on Iran, and the attacks by Iran on targets in the neighbouring countries. These attacks must all stop,' Guterres said in a post on X.



He warned that a return to full-scale hostilities would have 'catastrophic consequences' for the people of the region, international peace and security, and the global economy.



The UN chief urged both Washington, DC and Tehran to resume negotiations and resolve outstanding issues through diplomacy.



'I urge Iran and the US to urgently resume negotiations and to address outstanding issues through diplomacy,' he added.



This come as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said. -- ANI