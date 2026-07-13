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Trump: US to reinstate Hormuz blockade, to charge 20% on cargo

Mon, 13 July 2026
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United States President Donald Trump said the US is "reinstating" a blockade on Iran in the Strait of Hormuz and will charge ships for safe passage. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran’s ships or customers from entering or leaving.”

He said the other countries will have “fair and open use” of the waterway, adding that the US would be known as the “guardian of the Hormuz strait.” 

Trump said that US to charge 20% of cargo shipped through Hormuz.

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