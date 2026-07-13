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SC trashes plea seeking ban on pornography

Mon, 13 July 2026
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15:24
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The Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking directions to the Union Government to formulate a national policy and legal framework to prohibit the viewing of pornographic content in India.

A bench led by CJI Surya Kant held that although the issue raised in the petition was of "paramount importance", it did not involve a question of law warranting the Court's examination.

The Court observed that the matter concerns policy issues requiring technological advancement and expert inputs, particularly from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and granted liberty to the petitioner to submit a representation before the competent authorities.

"We have heard learned counsel for the petitioner. Undoubtedly, the issue raised is of paramount importance. However, the subject matter does not involve a question of law requiring examination by this Court. It concerns policy issues which need technological advancement and expert consideration. Such issues fall within the domain of experts, especially the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology," the Court observed while disposing of the petition.

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