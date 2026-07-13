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Retail Investor Flows Rebound In H1CY26

Mon, 13 July 2026
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Retail investors recorded net inflows of Rs 57,203 crore into Indian equities in the first half of calendar year 2026 compared to Rs 1,884 crore inflows in the corresponding period a year ago, according to data from the exchanges.

The data shows a rebound in the investor interest despite the global uncertainty.

Experts noted that with easing of the geopolitical tensions in June, the investor interest in returning though with caution and in selective pockets. The year 2025 had witnessed a net outflow of Rs 1,715 crore after a record net buying of Rs 1.67 trillion in the previous year. The outflow was on the back of profit booking and bouts of global uncertainty.

In June, benchmark index Nifty gained over 1.3 per cent and the momentum has continued so far in the first week of July.

While the global volatility has kept the IPO (initial public offering) market tepid in this year so far, the demat additions have also slowed with account openings in May 2026 at 2.2 million compared to the six month average of 2.7 million.

-- Khushboo Tiwari, Business Standard

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