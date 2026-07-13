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Prashant Kishor owns assets worth over Rs 96 cr: Poll affidavit

Mon, 13 July 2026
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Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor, who filed his nomination on Monday for the July 30 Bankipur assembly bypoll, owns movable and immovable assets valued at over Rs 96 crore, according to his affidavit.

Kishor, who is seeking to wrest the BJP bastion vacated by the party's national president Nitin Nabin a couple of months ago, filed his nomination papers after leading a padyatra here.

In the affidavit filed before the Returning Officer, Kishor declared that he owns movable assets worth Rs 22.19 crore and immovable assets to the tune of Rs 73.87 crore.

His wife owns movable assets worth Rs 89.51 crore and immovable assets of Rs 12.42 crore.

According to the affidavit, the poll strategist-turned-politician has Rs 65,570 cash in hand, and his wife has Rs 1,95,200.

It said Kishor also has a 100 per cent controlling stake in a private firm. The company provided donations worth Rs 85 crore to the Jan Suraaj Party and Rs 50 lakh to the Jan Suraaj Foundation in 2024-25.

The bypoll to the seat will be held on July 30. The counting of votes is scheduled for August 3. PTI

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