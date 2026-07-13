PE Investments In India Clocked $8.7 Bn In H1CY26

Private equity (PE) investments in India grew 48 per cent in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26) to $8.71 billion, as compared to $5.88 billion invested in Indian firms in H1CY25, data from London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) shows.
Even as capital infusion grew, the number of deals fell to 743 in H1CY26 from 778 in H1 2025. In H2CY25, India clocked $6.44 billion investments across 774 deals, a 16 per cent decline from $7.67 billion in H2CY24.
Sectors such as computer software and internet ventures raised $3.64 billion cumulatively, cornering the largest share of equity investments during H1CY26. This was followed by financial services at $1.69 billion and industrial/energy sectors at$1.26 billion.
The trend has largely been the same when compared to H1CY25. Computer software and internet ventures raised $3.54 billion, followed by financial services at $645 million and consumer-related companies at $479.7 million.
-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard