PE Investments In India Clocked $8.7 Bn In H1CY26

12:39

Even as capital infusion grew, the number of deals fell to 743 in H1CY26 from 778 in H1 2025. In H2CY25, India clocked $6.44 billion investments across 774 deals, a 16 per cent decline from $7.67 billion in H2CY24.



Sectors such as computer software and internet ventures raised $3.64 billion cumulatively, cornering the largest share of equity investments during H1CY26. This was followed by financial services at $1.69 billion and industrial/energy sectors at$1.26 billion.





The trend has largely been the same when compared to H1CY25. Computer software and internet ventures raised $3.54 billion, followed by financial services at $645 million and consumer-related companies at $479.7 million.



-- Ajinkya Kawale, Business Standard

Private equity (PE) investments in India grew 48 per cent in the first half of calendar year 2026 (H1CY26) to $8.71 billion, as compared to $5.88 billion invested in Indian firms in H1CY25, data from London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) shows.