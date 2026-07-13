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Pak intruder retreats after BSF fires warning shots

Mon, 13 July 2026
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09:14
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A Pakistani intruder retreated across the International Border after Border Security Force personnel fired warning shots when he attempted to enter Indian territory in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Sunday, officials said.

BSF troops observed the intruder's movement in the Bobiya area of Hiranagar sector this evening and challenged him, the officials said.

However, the intruder paid no heed and tried to approach the border fence but retreated after alert BSF personnel fired a couple of shots to warn him, they said.  -- PTI

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