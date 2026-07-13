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NEET UG 2026 re-test: NTA releases scanned OMR sheets

Mon, 13 July 2026
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The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday released the scanned images of answer sheets of medical entrance exam NEET-UG to give an opportunity to candidates to challenge responses, officials said.

The crucial exam was re-conducted on June 21 after the initial exam was cancelled following allegations of paper leak.

"NTA has uploaded scanned images of OMR sheets and responses on its website and they have also been emailed to registered email addresses of candidates, who have an opportunity to challenge responses till July 15," a senior NTA official said.

Candidates will be charged Rs 200 for each response challenge.

NEET UG attracts nearly 25 lakh candidates annually, making it the largest undergraduate entrance test in India.

NEET UG serves as the gateway to around 1.08 lakh MBBS seats. Of these, nearly 56,000 seats are available in government medical colleges, while approximately 52,000 seats are offered by private medical institutions.

Apart from MBBS admissions, NEET UG scores are also used for admission to several other undergraduate healthcare programmes, including Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) as well as courses in Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha offered by recognised institutions across India. -- PTI

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