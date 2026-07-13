NCP leader challenges Sunetra Pawar's election as party chief, seeks fresh polls

21:16

The election of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar as the president of Nationalist Congress Party has been challenged by a senior colleague, who has issued a legal notice and sought fresh organisational poll.



The notice, issued on July 9 by Delhi-based law firm ARS Associates on behalf of NCP national secretary Sachchidanand Singh, claimed that the election held on February 26 this year was unconstitutional and liable to be declared "null, void and non-est".



Addressed to Sunetra Pawar, national working president Prafull Patel and general secretary Brijmohan Shrivastav, the notice alleged that the election process was initiated without following mandatory provisions of the NCP party constitution and without proper notice to delegates and office-bearers.



According to the notice, after the demise of then NCP president Ajit Pawar on January 28, the party had informed the Election Commission that Patel would function as acting national president until a new chief was elected.



It alleged that Shrivastav subsequently convened the national convention and set the election process in motion despite lacking the constitutional authority to do so.



"No duly constituted central election authority, returning officer or election calendar was put in place as required under the party constitution. Delegates were denied an opportunity to nominate candidates, contest or vote," the notice claimed.



Singh has demanded withdrawal of party communications sent to the Election Commission on February 28, March 10 and April 29 this year, which recorded the election and office-bearers, and sought a fresh organisational election under an independent election authority.



The notice has given the party leadership 15 days to comply with the demands, failing which the petitioner has reserved the right to initiate further legal proceedings.



When contacted, NCP spokesperson Suraj Chavan said Singh was present at the national convention on February 26 and voted for Sunetra Pawar's by raising his hand.



"All rules were followed in her election," Chavan asserted. -- PTI