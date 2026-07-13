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Mumbai AC local suffers malfunction; 1 passenger hospitalised

Mon, 13 July 2026
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19:03
Representative image
Representative image
Three passengers complained of uneasiness and one of them was taken to a hospital for treatment on Monday morning after the air-conditioning system of a suburban train malfunctioned, railway officials said.

In a statement, Central Railway said three passengers travelling on Titwala-CSMT AC local, which departed Titwala at 8.33 am, complained of uneasiness due to the non-functioning air-conditioning system.

"The passengers were provided all possible assistance at Mulund station at 9.38 am. Two passengers felt better after de-boarding and getting fresh air, and continued their onward journey," the statement said.

According to the statement, one of the passengers, Fahim Ansari, was referred to a hospital at 10.09 am. He was administered necessary treatment and discharged at 11.30 am after being found fit.

"The AC local departed Mulund station at 9.54 am. The rake was subsequently withdrawn from service at Kurla and sent to Kurla Car Shed for detailed inquiry, inspection, and necessary corrective action. The subsequent morning services were operated using non-AC rakes," the statement highlighted. -- PTI

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