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Meerut: 2 arrested for selling fake 'Tata Tea', 'All Out'

Mon, 13 July 2026
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22:45
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Two shopkeepers were arrested for allegedly selling counterfeit 'Tata Tea' and 'All Out' refill products, with police recovering a large quantity of the suspected fake goods from their shops, officials said on Monday.

The action was carried out by the Sadar Bazar police in a joint operation with a private brand protection agency. Raids were conducted at two shops in Sadar Dal Mandi, where officials allegedly recovered counterfeit 'Tata Tea' packets of various sizes and 'All Out' refill packs, the police said.

The accused were identified as Ashish Jain (41) and Rakesh Kumar Jain (60).

According to the police, 279 packets of 100-gram 'Tata Tea' and 21 packets of 200-gram 'Tata Tea', suspected to be counterfeit, were recovered from Ashish Jain's possession.

From Rakesh Kumar Jain's shop, police allegedly recovered 44 packets of one-kg 'Tata Tea', 19 packets of 100-gram 'Tata Tea' and 632 counterfeit 'All Out' refill packs.

The police said a case has been registered against the two accused under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 63 and 65 of the Copyright Act.

Both accused were produced before a court.

The police said they were investigating the supply chain to ascertain the extent of the alleged counterfeit products' distribution network. -- PTI  

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