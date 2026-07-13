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'Jurassic Park' actor Sam Neill dies at 78

Mon, 13 July 2026
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New Zealand actor Sam Neill, celebrated for his roles in Jurassic Park and The Piano, died suddenly in Sydney on Monday at the age of 78, his family announced.

In a statement posted on Neill's social media accounts, his family described his death as "sudden and unexpected." They said he had remained cancer-free following his battle with angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma that he publicly revealed in 2023. No cause of death was disclosed.

Known for his elegance, versatility and understated screen presence, Neill built a career that spanned acclaimed art-house films and major Hollywood blockbusters. He was widely recognized for portraying paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant in Jurassic Park and for his role as Holly Hunter's husband in The Piano.

Neill was among a generation of actors and filmmakers who rose to international prominence during the Australian film renaissance of the late 1970s, alongside figures including Paul Hogan, Mel Gibson, Geoffrey Rush, Russell Crowe, Jane Campion, Peter Weir and Gillian Armstrong. -- Agencies

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