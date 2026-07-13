Israel to hold elections on October 27

09:20

Israel is set to hold its next general election on October 27, following the completion of a full four-year parliamentary term by the Benjamin Netanyahu-led administration, according to Israeli media reports.



The Times of Israel reported on Sunday that Ofir Katz, a senior figure within the governing Likud party, confirmed the election date, which aligns with statutory requirements, as the sitting Knesset concludes its full four-year tenure on July 17.



This development carries historic weight, representing the first time since 1988 that an Israeli general election will take place exactly as scheduled.



Furthermore, the Times of Israel noted that the Netanyahu administration will achieve the distinction of becoming the first government in over five decades to serve out its complete four-year term.



The finalisation of the autumn date follows a formal request from the ruling coalition to allow the parliamentary cycle to conclude precisely as originally planned.



According to Israeli media reports, the Knesset will officially enter its election recess on July 17, coinciding with the day the legislature completes its mandate.



Concurrently, the deadline for political factions to finalise and submit their candidate lists has been set for September 7.



Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who secured a political comeback in 2022 by assembling the most right-wing administration in Israel's history, has faced severe political turbulence following the surprise attack by Hamas in October 2023, an event that significantly impacted his longstanding security credentials.



The Times of Israel further highlighted that the veteran leader continues to contend with corruption charges, initiated in 2019, which carry a potential prison sentence if he is convicted.



The incumbent prime minister is also under intense domestic and international scrutiny regarding the strategic direction of the ongoing regional conflicts involving Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran. -- ANI