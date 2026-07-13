Is Sharad Pawar joining hands with NDA? Raut replies

19:48

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Sanjay Raut on Monday dismissed speculations about the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party-SP switching sides, asserting that veteran leader would never think about abandoning the Opposition alliance.



Talking to reporters, Raut remarked that Pawar was becoming "impartial" by the day and was trying to take everyone along.



Pawar recently welcomed the Mahayuti government's relaxation of the farm loan waiver norms and met his party MLAs in Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's office at the Vidhan Bhavan complex last week, unsettling the Shiv Sena-UBT, its ally in the Maha Vikas Aghadi.



Raut, at the time, had said that his party was disturbed and hurt by Pawar's meeting in Shinde's office, and stressed that such acts lower the credibility of a senior leader like him, and amounted to "glorification of traitors".



When asked about the veteran leader welcoming the government's decision on farm loan waiver, the Rajya Sabha MP on Monday said, "Sharad Pawar is becoming impartial day by day. He belongs to everyone. He has become neutral, and he is our guide. He is taking everyone along."



With speculations rife on the possibility that Pawar, one of the architects of the MVA, may move to the BJP-led ruling side, he asserted that he would not think of abandoning his allies. -- PTI