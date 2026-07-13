'He was just going home': SUV mows down sole breadwinner

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"What was his fault.. he was only walking back home." That's the question Arti asks repeatedly as she tries to come to terms with the death of her 45-year-old husband allegedly run over by a speeding SUV in west Delhi's Rajouri Garden.



The family of the deceased demanded strict punishment for the accused driver and financial support for Uday's two children, saying the tragedy had robbed them of their sole breadwinner.



According to police, the accident occurred on Saturday when Uday, also known as Uday Mahato, was walking home with his friend Subhash Kumar after finishing work in Rajouri Garden.



The police said a speeding Scorpio hit Uday and fled the spot, while his friend escaped unhurt. Uday was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead.



His wife, Aarti, broke down repeatedly while recalling their last conversation.



"He had called me before leaving work and asked me to prepare food. He said he was coming home. A speeding vehicle hit him and fled the scene. We were not even allowed inside the hospital immediately to check his condition," she said.



The family lives on rent and survives on the Rs 17,000 monthly salary Uday earned while working at a private shop in Rajouri Garden. They pay Rs 4,000 as monthly rent.



Their 16-year-old daughter Rani studies in class 12 at a Delhi government school, while their son Ayush (14) is a class 8 student.



Rani, holding back tears, made a brief appeal: "I only want justice for my father."



"He used to walk to work every day and return home on foot. We never imagined that walking back home would cost us his life," Aarti said.



Aarti said she does not know how she will educate the children or even manage household expenses.



"My children have lost their father. The government should do something for their future," she said before breaking down again.



Uday's sister-in-law, Parmila Devi, alleged that the family did not receive adequate support after reaching the hospital.



"They just laid him on a bed. There was no treatment. Nobody came to help us," she claimed.



She also said no political representative had visited the family after the accident.



"Only media persons have come to ask about our condition. Nobody else has come because we are poor," she said.



The family also raised questions about the circumstances surrounding the accident. Ayush said the accused driver's parents had visited the police station, but the family still did not know whether the driver was alone in the vehicle at the time of the accident.



"The vehicle is still at the police station. We don't know whether he was alone or if someone else was with him. We will fight this case in court so that my father gets justice," he said.



Based on the eyewitness account and the vehicle's registration number, police identified and arrested the accused driver, Devansh Kumar (25), a resident of Naraina Vihar, on Sunday and seized the SUV involved in the accident.



Further investigation is underway, they said. PTI