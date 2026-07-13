Eye for an eye: Iran claims strikes on US bases in Gulf

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Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Monday (local time) claimed strikes on US military bases in Jordan, Bahrain and Kuwait as part of its ongoing 'eye-for-an-eye' operation in response to US military strikes in Iran, Al Jazeera reported.



According to Al Jazeera, Iran's state-affiliated Nour News Agency reported that the Iranian Army and IRGC had launched "large-scale missile and drone attacks" on "enemy bases in the region."



Citing an Iranian military official, the news report said the operation was launched in response to the US's continuing strikes on Iran and targeted sites identified following "enemy movements" over the past 48 hours.



In a statement, the IRGC said the first phase of the operation targeted Jordan's Prince Hassan Airbase with missiles and drones, claiming it had set fire to "several fuel depots and ammunition storage facilities." It said the US strikes came after an operation by the IRGC Navy to stop two ships in the Strait of Hormuz, which it accused of "switching off their tracking systems, travelling illegally and endangering navigation." -- ANI