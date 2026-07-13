DMK submits 'evidence on horse-trading' to TN Guv

21:51

DMK Organising Secretary R S Bharathi on Monday said that his party "submitted evidence on horse-trading in Tamil Nadu" to Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.



"The material evidence" included the statement made by MDMK chief Vaiko on the horse-trading of MLAs and a public remark by former AIADMK legislator M R Vijayabaskar, which were submitted to the Governor, Bharathi said. The evidence was submitted to DVAC as well to corroborate the systematic practice of horse-trading in the state, he added.



"We submitted the evidence as supplementary to our complaint dated July 1, on the systematic practice of horse-trading by the ruling TVK," Bharathi told reporters here.



The party had included the statement made by Vijayabaskar, who had recently made the remark during an informal press meet that he was approached by the TVK, he added.



Vijayabaskar, who resigned as AIADMK MLA, representing Karur Assembly constituency, and joined the Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, however, retracted his earlier statement.



"I have been misunderstood. I joined the TVK of my own volition, as I was unhappy with the AIADMK leadership," Vijayabaskar told reporters in Karur today.



Speaking to reporters, Bharathi said that the DMK would give considerable time for the Governor to act on the party's complaint before deciding on legal recourse. PTI