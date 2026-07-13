Delhi cop shoots wife dead in the middle of the road

13:08

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A Delhi Police constable allegedly shot his wife dead on a road in east Delhi's Kalyanpuri area on Sunday evening following a dispute.



Police said the couple was on a scooter when an argument broke out. The constable stopped the vehicle and fired at his wife before fleeing.



The incident was witnessed by four to five bystanders, who rushed the woman to a nearby hospital in an autorickshaw. She later succumbed to her injuries.



A manhunt is underway and police are scanning CCTV footage to trace the absconding constable.



Further details are awaited. -- PTI