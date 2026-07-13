CCTV, frisking: Temples issues new SOPs amid Ram temple theft

23:23

The alleged theft of offerings at the Ram temple in Ayodhya has prompted the management of other prominent temples to bring in stricter rules for the counting process, including specific dress code requiring the staff to wear pocketless clothing.



The Baba Balak Nath Temple in Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur and Gujarat's famous Ambaji temple are among the temples that have introduced such rules.



The Karnataka government also has issued an SOP aimed at ensuring security, transparency and accountability of donations at state-run temples.



According to the Balak Nath Temple trust, cash offerings are already counted under a prescribed procedure in the presence of authorised staff and officials and under CCTV surveillance.



The mandatory use of pocketless clothing has now been added as another safeguard to ensure transparency, honesty and accountability in the counting process.



The decision was implemented on the instructions of Hamirpur Deputy Commissioner and Sidh Baba Balak Nath Temple Trust Chairperson Gandharva Rathore.



The new dress code requires all staff involved in counting offerings to wear garments without pockets, a temple trust spokesperson said



Rathore said the proposal had been under consideration for a long time and has now been brought into effect from Monday.



The Baba Balak Nath Temple at Deotsidh, one of the major temples in the state controlled by the Himachal Pradesh government under the HP Endowment Temples Act, receives nearly 70 to 80 lakh pilgrims annually.



The Ambaji temple has implemented a strict standard operating procedure for counting donations, featuring live public telecasts and multiple security checks to boost transparency, months after a theft attempt, officials said on Monday.



Under the revised SOP, the entire counting process will be monitored by more than 20 CCTV cameras, and the footage will be preserved for six months.



All employees involved in counting donations will undergo frisking with metal detectors in the presence of police before entering the counting room. They will also not be allowed to wear clothes with large pockets during the exercise, he said.



The move has come after an old CCTV footage of an outsourced employee attempting to steal Rs 1 lakh from the cash room of the shrine in Banaskantha district two months ago went viral online.