Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Bring back statehood for J-K: Omar spoof on Trump demand

Mon, 13 July 2026
Share:
14:21
image
'US President Donald Trump' shares this message (see image alongside) on X raising a toast to J-K CM Omar Abdullah for demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah asked on Sunday if he should approach Trump with his request and hold a demonstration outside the White House.

This is 'Trump's' response to that quip.

"Our patience is running out," the National Conference leader was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "First they said statehood won't come by raising it in Assembly, then not by protesting in Jammu and Kashmir. Now they say we won't get it at Jantar Mantar either. Should I go to Donald Trump at White House to seek J&K's statehood?"

PS. If you still haven't got it, the Trump post is a spoof by the J-K CM. 

Omar Abdullah then replies to 'Trump's' post and says: 'If only'. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Ayodhya donation theft probe: SC seeks status report
LIVE! Ayodhya donation theft probe: SC seeks status report

SC stays Madras HC's cow slaughter ban in Tamil Nadu
SC stays Madras HC's cow slaughter ban in Tamil Nadu

The Supreme Court has issued an interim stay on the Madras High Court's directive that imposed a blanket ban on cow slaughter in Tamil Nadu, responding to an appeal from the State government.

BJP slaps Rs 100 cr defamation notice on Omar Abdullah
BJP slaps Rs 100 cr defamation notice on Omar Abdullah

The Jammu and Kashmir unit of the BJP has served a legal notice to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, demanding a retraction and public apology for his allegations that the BJP attempted to bribe National Conference legislators to destabilise...

SC to hear appeals against Bhojshala as temple verdict
SC to hear appeals against Bhojshala as temple verdict

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear appeals challenging the Madhya Pradesh High Court's decision to designate the Bhojshala complex as a Goddess Saraswati temple, a ruling that also quashed Muslim prayer rights at the historic site.

'Watched people you have known for years die before you'
'Watched people you have known for years die before you'

Survivors of a tourist boat tragedy in Vietnam, which claimed 15 Indian lives, have expressed outrage over the absence of timely medical preparedness and trained personnel at the accident site, stating they were forced to perform CPR...