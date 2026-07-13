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Bring back statehood for J-K: Omar spoof on Trump demand

Mon, 13 July 2026
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14:21
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'US President Donald Trump' shares this message (see image alongside) on X raising a toast to J-K CM Omar Abdullah for demanding statehood for Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah asked on Sunday if he should approach Trump with his request and hold a demonstration outside the White House.

This is 'Trump's' response to that quip.

"Our patience is running out," the National Conference leader was quoted as saying by The Times of India. "First they said statehood won't come by raising it in Assembly, then not by protesting in Jammu and Kashmir. Now they say we won't get it at Jantar Mantar either. Should I go to Donald Trump at White House to seek J&K's statehood?"

PS. If you still haven't got it, the Trump post is a spoof by the J-K CM. 

Omar Abdullah then replies to 'Trump's' post and says: 'If only'. 

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