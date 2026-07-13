Aamir reunites with Lagaan's 'Elizabeth' at London Indian Film Festival

18:11

Actor Rachel Shelley reunited with her Lagaan co-star Aamir Khan at the screening of the film at the London Indian Film Festival to mark its 25th anniversary.



The film was screened at the 17th edition of the festival on July 12.



Shelley shared a picture, which featured her posing alongside Khan on her Instagram handle on Sunday. "#lagaan25years. Thank you @aamirkhanproductions for a glorious Sunday morning celebration @bfifilmacademy @imaxuk #IndianFilmFestivalLondon," she wrote in the caption.



The film, which originally released on June 15, 2001, was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker.



The period sports drama told the story of a cricket match between a group of untrained villagers and their colonial masters.



Lagaan was nominated in the Best Foreign Language category at the 74th Academy Awards and received widespread critical and commercial acclaim.



Besides Khan and Shelley, the film also starred Gracy Singh, Paul Blackthorne, Suhasini Mulay, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, and Rajendra Gupta, among others.



The music of the film was composed by A R Rahman and includes songs such as Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, Radha Kaise Na Jale, and O Rey Chhori, which still resonate with the audience.



It won eight awards, including the Best Popular Film award at the 49th National Film Awards. -- PTI