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3.6-magnitude earthquake hits J-K's Baramulla

Mon, 13 July 2026
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09:05
Image only for representation
Image only for representation
A mild earthquake of magnitude 3.6 struck J&K's Baramulla district in the early hours of Monday, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

The tremor occurred at a depth of 10 kilometres at 2 am, according to the information shared by the NCS on X.

There were no reports of any damage or casualties at the time of filing this report.

In February too, the district was struck by an earthquake when a tremor measuring 4.6 on the Richter Scale jolted the region. Pattan area was the epicentre at that time.  -- PTI

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