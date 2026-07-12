Wildfire breaks out in Jaisalmer's Raimala; op underway to control blaze

08:25

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A massive wildfire has broken out near the border region of Jaisalmer, triggering widespread alarm and prompting rescue operations to control the raging blaze.



According to reports, the fire broke out suddenly in Raimala village, and within a short time, flames began engulfing a large area owing to strong winds.



Upon learning of the fire, villagers informed the district administration, and subsequently, fire tenders were dispatched from the Ramgarh area. A fire brigade team from Jaisalmer also arrived at the scene as soon as the alert was received.



Additionally, a civil defence team was working continuously to bring the fire under control. Local villagers were also assisting the administration to prevent the fire from spreading further.



However, strong winds are posing a challenge to relief efforts.



The cause of the fire is not yet known, and there have been no reports of casualties so far. -- PTI