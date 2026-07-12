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Vietnam boat accident: 16 Indian survivors on way back

Sun, 12 July 2026
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14:19
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Sixteen Indian tourists who survived a boat accident off Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island that claimed 15 lives have been discharged from hospital and are on their way back home, the Indian mission said on Sunday.

One surviving tourist is still in the hospital.

Fifteen Indian tourists were killed when a speedboat they were travelling in capsized near Hon May Rut Ngoai off Phu Quoc Island on Saturday.

The speedboat had 36 people on board -- 32 Indian tourists and four local crew members.

Twenty-one people -- 17 tourists and the four crew members -- were rescued. Two of the rescued tourists were in critical condition.

"After obtaining medical treatment, 15 survivors of yesterday's tragic boat accident have been discharged from hospital and are travelling back to India," the Indian Embassy in Hanoi said in a post on X on Sunday.

"Of the two patients in critical care, one has been discharged and is travelling back to India. The other is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Phu Quoc," it said.

It added that teams from the embassy and consulate are at Phu Quoc for any assistance.

Phu Quoc, Vietnam's largest island, is a major tourist destination, known for its white-sand beaches, coral reefs and island-hopping excursions. In this case, the tourists were reportedly returning from an island visit.

Of the 15 victims, 10 were from Tamil Nadu, three from Andhra Pradesh and two from Kerala. Two of the deceased were women, according to a list shared by the embassy.

The bodies of all the deceased tourists have been recovered.

The exact cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung has ordered an investigation into the cause of the accident and directed authorities to hold those responsible accountable, local media reported.  -- PTI

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