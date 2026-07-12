US launches fresh strikes on Iran after IRGC attack on ship in Hozmuz

08:17

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The United States on Saturday (local time) launched a third round of strikes against Iran after alleging that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz.



According to an official post on X by US Central Command (CENTCOM), a civilian crew member is missing, and the vessel is unable to continue its journey due to an onboard fire and significant engine room damage.



"At 7:15 p.m. ET today, US Central Command forces began launching the third round of strikes this week against Iran after Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps forces blatantly attacked M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship transiting the Strait of Hormuz," CENTCOM stated.



CENTCOM added that Iran had been provided an opportunity to demonstrate adherence to the Memorandum of Understanding after being held accountable for earlier attacks on commercial vessels, but had "again failed." -- ANI