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US hits about 140 Iranian targets in tit-for-tat strikes

Sun, 12 July 2026
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 The US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Saturday (local time) completed a third round of strikes this week against Iran, saying they were holding Iranian forces accountable for attacking another commercial ship in the Strait of Hormuz, an official statement by CENTCOM said.

US forces hit approximately 140 Iranian military targets with precision munitions launched by land- and sea-based fighter aircraft, drones, and naval vessels. Targets included Iranian missile and drone sites, naval capabilities, ammunition storage facilities, communication networks, and coastal surveillance locations.

During three nights of strikes this week, CENTCOM has struck more than 300 targets at the direction of the Commander in Chief to degrade Iran's ability to attack civilian mariners and commercial vessels freely transiting the strait. Commercial vessel transits through the vital international maritime corridor continue, as per CENTCOM.

Since early May, US forces have helped facilitate the successful transit of more than 800 commercial vessels and 400 million barrels of crude oil through the Strait of Hormuz.

This comes as earlier in the day, CENTCOM attacked the Cyprus-flagged container vessel M/V GFS Galaxy in the Strait of Hormuz. -- ANI

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