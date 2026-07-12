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Tribal woman gang-raped during robbery bid in MP

Sun, 12 July 2026
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09:38
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
A 40-year-old tribal woman was allegedly raped by robbers who broke into her house in Madhya Pradesh's Alirajpur district, and sustained serious injuries after they pushed a wooden object into her private parts, the police said on Saturday.

The woman has been referred to a hospital in Indore for treatment, an official said.

The incident prompted the opposition Congress to demand a probe by a special investigation team (SIT).

Alirajpur superintendent of police Raghuvansh Kumar Singh told PTI over the phone that five to six men entered the woman's house in a village within the jurisdiction of the Bori police station on Friday night, and two of them raped her.

"Preliminary investigation suggests that a wooden object was inserted into her private parts," Singh said.

The woman sustained injuries to her private parts, which have been confirmed by doctors, he said. -- PTI

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