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TMC's Abhishek Banerjee booked after woman loses leg, blames treatment at health camp

Sun, 12 July 2026
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Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has been booked after a woman complained that she lost a leg following treatment for knee pain at a Sebaashray camp, a healthcare outreach initiative launched by the leader in West Bengal a few months ago, officials said on Sunday.

The Diamond Harbour MP unveiled the initiative on January 2 when the Trinamool Congress was in power in the state.

Already two FIRs have been filed against him in connection with alleged irregularities in Sebaashray health camps.

The third FIR was registered after the woman, Maloti Biswas from Maheshtala in South 24 Parganas district, complained to the police a few days ago that she lost her leg due to medical negligence at one such health camp in her area.

According to the complaint, Biswas had attended the health camp a couple of months ago with the complaint of knee pain and was prescribed some medicines, which she had started taking.

However, her condition deteriorated, forcing her to approach another Sebaashray camp.

The woman alleged in her complaint to the police that doctors in the second camp demanded a large sum of money for treatment and referred her to a government hospital after she declined to pay.

Biswas was subsequently admitted to a government medical college hospital, where doctors found that the damage to her right leg irreversible and subsequently it had to be amputated, according to her police complaint.

An official at the Rabindranagar police station confirmed that an FIR had been registered against Abhishek Banerjee and some others based on the complaint filed a few days ago.

Further investigation was underway, he said.  -- PTI

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