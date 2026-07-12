Self-styled Nagpur godman held for raping woman on promise of job for her son

11:21





During their conversation, the accused claimed that he could help the couple's 21-year-old son get a 'mathadi' (head porter) job, police said.



Shirode later visited the family's house and suggested that a special puja was necessary to ensure the appointment.



During the puja on June 27, he sent the woman's husband and son out to collect some roots and raped her, the official said.



The woman told the Hudkeshwar police that Shirode also allegedly threatened to kill her husband if she disclosed the sexual assault. -- PTI

A self-professed godman has been arrested in Nagpur for allegedly raping a woman after luring her family with the promise of securing a job for their son by performing religious rituals, an official said on Saturday.The complainant and her husband first met the accused, Sanjay Shirode, on June 16.