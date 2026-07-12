Samantha Ruth Prabhu-starrer 'Maa Inti Bangaram' earns over Rs 100 crore

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The film is directed by B V Nandini Reddy and released on June 19 globally.





It is produced by Prabh alongside her husband, Raj Nidimoru, and Himank Reddy Duvvuru.

The actor shared a poster of the film on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which had 'Rs 100 crore' written over it.





'Before the release of Maa Inti Bangaram, I remember obsessing over one thing: were people even talking about the film? Were the assets we were putting out reaching people? Did they know this film existed,' she wrote in the caption.

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu thanked the audience for the response to her latest film, which has crossed over Rs 100 crore at the global box office and said producers were sceptical about the film.In the film, Prabhu essays the role of Swarna (Samantha), a woman with a dark, violent past who hides her identity to build a quiet life. She marries Anirudh (Diganth Manchale) and returns to his orthodox, patriarchal family for a wedding.Prabhu recalled the producer saying the film won't have much audience in theatres as it is not led by a renowned male actor.'A friend of mine called an exhibitor in a B centre. He didn't know I was listening. My friend asked, 'What do you think about? How much do you think it'll open at?' The exhibitor didn't hesitate. 'Why would anyone watch a heroine film? If she's in a big hero's film, fine. People know her for the glamour. But a film led by a heroine? Who will come? Nobody.' That was the perception before 'Maa Inti Bangaram' released,' she wrote.'I think real change only happens when someone is willing to take a risk. Most of the time, those risks don't pay off. Every once in a while, they do. For us, this one did. And I hope this is the beginning of something bigger. I hope that the next time someone calls an exhibitor in a B or C centre and asks about a female-led film, the answer isn't an instant no. Maybe it's, 'Let's see.' Because the truth is, we will never know,' she added.The film also starred Gulshan Devaiah, Chaitanya Krishna and Sreemukhi, among others. --