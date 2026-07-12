RSS expresses 'grief' over donation theft in Ayodhya

16:01

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Sunday expressed 'grief' over the alleged irregularities in the counting of donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya and voiced confidence that the ongoing SIT probe and police action would reach a 'decisive turn'.



The issue figured during the concluding day of the RSS' annual Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak held in Belagavi, where the organisation also reviewed its training activities, centenary year programmes and discussed issues ranging from population imbalance to drug abuse.



"In the meeting, everyone expressed grief over the incident of irregularities in the counting of the donation box offerings at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, and expressed confidence that the ongoing SIT and police action, initiated at the request of the Teerth Kshetra Nyas, will reach a decisive turn," the RSS said in a release.



The Sangh said it also expected the Teerth Kshetra Nyas 'to ensure that no such incident occurs in the future which could hurt the reverence and deep faith of all Ram Bhakts toward the Ram Mandir'.



The alleged embezzlement of Ram temple donations came to light on June 7.



An FIR was registered on June 25 following a preliminary report by the SIT, which was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government.



Eight people associated with the temple's donation and counting process have been arrested in the case, and the investigation is continuing.



The three-day meeting, held from July 10 to 12, concluded in the presence of RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale and 226 karyakartas.



According to the release, the meeting reviewed training camps conducted after March 2026, stating that 83 Sangh Shiksha Vargs and 12 Karyakarta Vikas Vargs were organised across the country, training a total of 18,842 swayamsevaks.



The training covered subjects -- daily shakha, Sangh karyapaddhati, Gram Vikas, Kutumba Prabodhan, disaster management and environment.



The meeting also held detailed discussions on implementing action plans at the shakha level, expanding shakhas during September under the Shakha Vistar Yojana, reviewing programmes completed as part of the Sangh's centenary year and planning the remaining scheduled events.



The RSS said plans were discussed to actively engage people who came into contact through various centenary year programmes in social work and the Panch Parivartan initiative.



The proposed travel programme of Bhagwat for 2026-27 was also reviewed.



The meeting further discussed issues relating to the ongoing census, challenges arising from population imbalance, growing drug abuse and the need to prioritise de-addiction efforts.



It also deliberated on programmes to commemorate the 650th birth anniversary year of Sant Shiromani Ravidas Maharaj, the release added. -- PTI