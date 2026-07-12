Newlywed woman found dead in river in UP's Bareilly

20:04

According to the family, Sridevi married a man from the neighbouring Budaun district on June 26.





They alleged that she was subjected to harassment for dowry soon after the marriage and had returned to her parental home, refusing to go back to her husband's house.

Her family said she left home on July 9 without informing anyone and did not return.





After an unsuccessful search, villagers told them they had seen her heading towards the river.

A 21-year-old woman, married just 16 days ago, was found dead in a river here on Sunday, with her family alleging that her in-laws killed her over dowry demands, police said.The body of Sridevi, a resident of Raghuvipura village under the Bisharatganj police station limits, was recovered from a river in Bareilly, they said.SHO Pradeep Kumar Chaturvedi said the police have registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the woman's family and are investigating all aspects.The police, assisted by residents and divers, launched a search operation and recovered her body from the river on Sunday.The woman's father, Netrapal, alleged that his daughter had been continuously harassed over dowry and demanded strict action against those responsible for her death.Further action will be taken after receiving the post-mortem report and completion of the investigation, the police said. --