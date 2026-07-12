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Mild earthquake in Bay of Bengal triggers tremors in Visakhapatnam

Sun, 12 July 2026
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A mild earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck the Bay of Bengal off the Andhra Pradesh coast early on Sunday, with tremors being felt in several parts of Visakhapatnam city.

According to the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS), the earthquake occurred at 5:05:46 am IST at a depth of 10 km, with its epicentre located in the Bay of Bengal, about 225 km off the Kakinada coast at latitude 16.805 °N and longitude 84.381 °E.

"A mild earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter scale occurred in the Bay of Bengal early on Sunday, and mild tremors were felt in several parts of Visakhapatnam city," a release said.

No casualties, property damage or any other loss have been reported due to the earthquake, it said.

The tremors were mild and no panic was reported among residents, the release added. -- PTI

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